NGO Decries Prevalence Of FGM In Imo

Virgin Heart Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) based in Imo State, has expressed deep concern over the alarming prevalence of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) in the state. The Foundation is calling on the Imo State Government and the Ministry of Justice to ensure the full enforcement of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Law particularly Section 9, and the state’s domesticated Law Prohibiting FGM.

Speaking during a oneday inaugural meeting with 90 FGM survivors from four local government areas – Oru East, Oru West, Nwangele, and Nkwerre – the Team Lead and Gender Focal Officer of Virgin Heart Foundation, Peace Dike, revealed that an estimated 85 per cent of women and girls aged 0 to 49 in Oru East and Oru West communities have undergone FGM.