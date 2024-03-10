NGO Commends Reps’ Prison Decongestion Move

A non-governmental organisation, Legend Golden Care Foundation (LGCF) has commended the House of Representatives for adopting the motion sponsored by the Chairman of the House Committee on Reformatory Institutions, Hon. Chinedu Ogah, aimed at decongesting and overhauling of the 244 Correctional Centers across the country.

The Executive Director of the Foundation, Mrs. Kanayo Olisa-Metuh in a statement on Sunday, said this showed that the legislators were committed partners in the efforts towards enhanced administration of criminal justice as well as the wellbeing of inmates in Nigerian prisons.

Olisa-Metuh noted that the move is consistent with LGCF’s “unrelenting campaigns and advocacy for prison decongestion through reforms including the adoption of non-custodial and alternative sentencing options, especially on minor cases.

“We are pleased that the House of Representatives is taking these proactive steps towards addressing the issue of prison congestion, and our foundation is highly encouraged by the recommendations put forward during the session.

“We urge the House of Representatives to take further steps to ensure the implementation of its recommendations by relevant government agencies.”

She however called for increased funding in legal aid programmes to ensure that all accused have access to quality legal representation.

The executive director further called for the implementation of alternative sentencing options as well as effective documentation and monitoring so as to reduce the number of non-violent offenders in correctional centres, as well as the accelerated implementation of policies that enhance parole and probation systems.

“We earnestly urge the government to prioritise investment in comprehensive rehabilitation and reentry programs. The absence of adequate resources in this area not only hampers the successful reintegration of individuals into society upon release from prison but also significantly increases the risk of recidivism,” she stated.

Mrs. Olisa-Metuh assured of the continued partnership between her foundation and relevant government agencies including the National Assembly, for the achievement of the desired reforms in criminal justice administration and prison welfare in Nigeria.

She pledged her foundation’s commitment to the provision of pro-bono legal services to pre-trial detainees, as well as initiating reforms in the criminal justice system, provision of scholarship, education materials, skill acquisition and sporting programmes, for the inmates.