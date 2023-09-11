NGO Commends ActionAid For Sustained Funding Of Activities In C’River

The Executive Director of Neighbourhood CareWell Foundation (NCF), a non-profit organisation focused on women, children and youths related Gender-Based Violence matters, Pastor Victoria Emah-Emah has commended ActionAid for sustained funding activities of Non-governmental Organizations in Cross River State.

Emah Emah whose NGO has been a beneficiary of ActionAid’s funding explained that NCF was selected for the ActionAid Global Affairs Canada fund in 2019 to strengthen gender-based activities in the state.

Speaking to Journalists in Calabar on Monday, Emah Emah said: “ActionAid has been doing massive capacity building for us. We were able to learn the process of running a workable system, having a formidable structure as an organisation and being able to design and implement programmes. In this case, we have been implementing Gender-Based Violence Programmes for the past 4 four years. We have learnt how to implement, monitor and report on the progress made by those involved in our programme.”

She added: “Primarily, we do case management for women survivors of gender-based violence. So far, we have 240 women in direct services, but majorly children are more in terms of defilement ranging from 2 to 17 years old.

“Our core deliverables are to provide basic and immediate service to women and girls, who have been abused such as providing medical care, legal services, follow-up on prosecution, psychosocial therapy, and emergency evacuation services for survivours.

“We have done massive advocacy from the communities to the highest sectors of society being the legislature and executive. We have been empowered, we have been trained, we have been given the capacity to deliver these services before ActionAid and Global Affairs came to Cross River, we could not have dared to do.”

She also noted that AnotherActionAid has consistently revisited capacity training to ensure that it is intact, growing and sustained.

“Our capacity was built to manage other community-based organisations, so NCF has been sub-granting to six community-based organisations, CBOs performing excellently at their various communities.

“We work in Calabar, Akamkpa, Odukpani, Bakasi, and Akpabuyo and extend to Ogoja, Yala and a few others. We also support the police, especially the gender unit,” she said.