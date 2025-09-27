NGO Calls On Adamawa Govt To Sustain Gains Of Family Planning

A Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), The Challenge Initiative (TCI), has called on the Adamawa State Government to, as a matter of necessity, sustain the progress achieved in Family Planning Interventions, which have attracted‎ 69,000 new users between January 2023 and June 2025.

The TCI Chief of Party, Dr Taiwo Johnson, made the call in Yola during a stakeholders meeting on a theme “Transitioning Adamawa State to Self Reliance in Family Planning, stressed that in achieving self-reliance, the government is to independently plan, finance, implement, and sustain family planning programmes.

Represented by TCI Senior Technical Adviser, Dorcas Akila, Dr Taiwo Johnson maintained that “Political commitment through policy implementation, accountability, advocacy, and coordination is crucial in sustaining the laudable Programme”.

According to her, since the introduction of the Family Planning Programme in Nigeria by the TCI in 22 Nigerian states, including Adamawa, it has so far helped in initiating over 1.7 million users nationwide, stressing the need for Adamawa to achieve self-reliance by independently planning, financing, and managing family planning initiatives without relying on external donors.

Dr Johnson further disclosed that TCI has committed #93.4 million to the programme, while the Adamawa Government provided Family Planning commodities worth #28 million in 2024.

She said that during the transition phase, TCI would continue to collaborate with the state to sustain demand generation, service delivery and robust data management.

Dr Suleiman Bashir, Executive Chairman of the Adamawa Primary Healthcare Development Agency, applauded the partnership with TCI, noting it has significantly enhanced family planning service delivery and reached over 600,000 people.

Dr Suleiman Bashir, Executive Chairman of the Adamawa Primary Healthcare Development Agency, commended TCI, describing the partnership as a unique opportunity that strengthened FP service delivery in the state.

“Through this collaboration, we have made tremendous progress, reaching over 600,000 people through various innovations. We look forward to sustaining every component of the programme as a responsive and responsible government”, Bashir emphasised.

Also speaking, Mrs Aisha Abubakar, Family Planning Focal Person at the State Ministry of Health, said 30 health facilities across nine LGAs, including Yola North, Gombi, Fufore, Michika, Demsa and Maiha, benefitted from the programme.

She explained that before the intervention in 2022, the state recorded 47,980 Family Planning acceptors; however 69, 094 additional clients were recorded since its implementation.

Similarly, the District Head of Girei, Ahmed Musdafa Ubandoma, commended TCI for raising awareness about family planning in rural communities, emphasising the positive impact on family health, economic well-being, and acceptance of contraceptive commodities.

New Telegraph gathered that the event, organised by the Adamawa State Government in collaboration with The Challenge Initiative (TCI) in partnership with the Development Communications Network (DevComs), gathered stakeholders from the health sector, media, and traditional and religious institutions.