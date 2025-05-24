NGO Blames Avoidable Deaths On High Cost Of Medical Care

Share

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), the Niyi Akinleminu Foundation (NAF), has decried the rising cost of healthcare services in both public and private hospitals, attributing it to the increasing number of avoidable deaths in Nigeria.

Founder of the NGO, Otunba Akinleyimu Olowoniyi, a United Kingdom-based indigene of Idanre in Ondo State, said the foundation was established to support indigent residents of Idanre Local Government Area, as a way of giving back to society in gratitude to God.

Speaking at the unveiling of the foundation, Olowoniyi, who also serves as its Chief Executive Officer, stated that the organisation will focus primarily on addressing health-related challenges affecting the underprivileged.

He lamented that the high cost of medical care in the country has become a major barrier to access, especially for the poor, resulting in unnecessary loss of lives. He pledged that the foundation would provide assistance to alleviate this burden.

Olowoniyi also highlighted the link between education and national development, expressing concern over the growing rate of illiteracy among Nigerian youths. He warned that this trend is contributing to the rise in insecurity across the country.

In her remarks, the co-founder, Mrs. Akinleminu, said the foundation would also support women through empowerment initiatives such as petty trading, recognizing their critical role in family and child welfare.

The foundation’s Board of Trustees (BOT) announced that operations will officially commence in Idanre in September 2025. Olowoniyi assured that the selection of beneficiaries will be based strictly on merit, with mechanisms in place to ensure transparency and fairness.

He emphasized that the foundation is committed to sustaining its humanitarian initiatives over the long term, with the goal of making a lasting impact on the lives of the less privileged.

Share