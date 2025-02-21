NGO Berates N17bn Donation At IBB’s Book Launch

Share

…Laments Over Out-Of-School Menace In Nigeria

The Founder of a UK based Non-Governmental Organisation, IA-Foundation, Ibironke Adeagbo has berated the donation of N17 billion towards the launching of a book in honour of Ex-Military Head of State, Ibrahim Babangida.

In a chat with Tribune Online on Friday, Ibironke stated that Nigerians are not oblivion of the book’s content; Hence, questioning the need for such huge donation at the expense of other important educational infrastructure for the benefit of out-of-school children.

Meanwhile, she noted that donating such fund for the building of schools for out-of-school and almajiri children in order for them to have access to education has been a major challenge.

“Over N17 billion was donated for a book that was telling us what we all know about already.

“But to raise N17 billion to build schools for out-of-school children and Almajiri children to access education and come off the street is a challenge.

Mrs Adeagbo, who is an advocate for out of school children and Almajiri suggest that it will be morally right and a worthy social investment if some of the donation is diverting to tackling the menace of out of school children, especially in Northern Nigeria.

She also called on all well meaning Nigerians to support the course of the NGO in combating out-of-school menace in the country.

Ibironke added that the children are the leaders of tomorrow and all efforts must geared towards making sure that their future is safeguarded.

The Founder disclosed the NGO is currently planning to hold a fundraising event in London on the 26th of April 2025 to raise over N60m to help reduce out of school children in Nigeria.

