NGO Begs Nigerians With Noma Disease To Come For Free Surgery

As part of efforts to put an end to Noma disease in the country, a Non-Governmental Organization, Global Promoters for Community Initiatives (GPCI) has called on Nigerians to take advantage of the free surgical operations in order to reduce death rates.

The Project Director, Olasukanmi Kalejaiye said at the End Noma Awareness Campaign Close Out meeting in partnership with Nigeria Health Watch in Minna, that a team of foreign medical personnel are already in the country to conduct free treatment at the National Hospital, Abuja.

It should be noted that Noma is a rapidly progressing infection of the oral cavity which mainly affects children under five and is mainly caused by poverty.

According to Kalejaiye, “There is a gap of knowledge and attention by authorities and partners on the Noma disease, leading to less resource allocation towards combating it and less knowledge on preventing and managing it.

“We are expecting Doctors from Germany who will conduct the free surgery this month as part of activities to mark this year’s World Noma Day on the 25th of November.

“The centre will take charge of transportation of the patients, house them for a period for better observation till they get fully healed so that they can be reintegrated to the society.”

Speaking also, the Deputy Director of the Public Health Department, Niger State Ministry of Secondary and Tertiary Health Service, Dr. Abbass Liman said although the prevalent ratio is 1.6 to 100,000 people in the country, the people of Kontagora in Zone C axis of the state are more affected because of its proximity to Sokoto state.

According to Dr Liman, “Noma is prevalent in areas with high malnutrition and, in Nigeria, affects children aged 2 to 6 years old mainly in the northwest and northeast states.

“So many people are currently living with Noma or are living with complications especially”.

He added that the planned surgery intervention will reduce stigmatization among the group of people.