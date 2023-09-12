NGO Begins Life Adaptive Skills Acquisition For 500 Girls In Osun

A Non-Governmental Organisation, Value Female Network has commenced a life adaptive skills acquisition programme for 500 adolescent girls across the country.

According to the facilitators of the project, the programme is expected to teach them the techniques on how to navigate the rigour of life while growing up.

Its annual boot camp programme is currently taking place in Ede, Osun State between Tuesday, September 11 and Friday, September 15.

Participants who are drawn from Osun, Ekiti, Kwara, Kano, Kaduna and Oyo states will be trained on digital skills, sexual and reproductive health, and female genital mutilation.

Executive Director of the organisation, Dr Abosede Aderigbigbe-Saba admonished the participants to learn from the over one hundred volunteers and make the boot camp experience worthwhile.

Aderibigbe noted that it is important to train the minds of the girls at their adolescent stage on some of the things to expect in life and the importance of believing in themselves.

She noted that the organisation will follow up with the participants after the programme to see how they are utilising what they learn during the next four days.

“We want our adolescent girls to know they can break barriers and build bridges through believing in themselves. The next four days should be a memorable one for them and we will make sure we follow up with them after this programme,” she said.

Declaring the camp open, Governor Ademola Adeleke said the theme of the programme encapsulates what the state hoped to achieve in the coming days.

He urged the participants to leverage the opportunity to gain value from the volunteers.

“Let me express my profound gratitude to this able organisation for their dedication to the course of female empowerment and development of our youths.

“Your work is a vision of hope in our society and by that, we are really grateful. The theme of this year’s program encapsulates what we hope to achieve here in Osun over the coming days. It serves as a reminder that our young girls are builders of the nation.

“To the participants, adolescence is a transformative stage in the journey of life marked by potential in our young children. It is during this period that they define their career, explore their passion and lay the foundation for their future endeavours. This is a great platform for you to learn from accomplished mentors.”

In her goodwill message, the representative of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), Mrs. Nzoma Ayodeji, urged the participants to participate actively during the program.

“A lot of people wanted to be part of this program and you are blessed to be here. I want to urge you to participate actively so that you can catch the reason why you are here.

“When you go back to your various schools, you should also teach your friends what you learn from here to make sure they are also aware.”