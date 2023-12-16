NGO Awards Nigerian Undergraduates N15m Scholarships

Dream Rite, a non-governmental organisation that provides scholarship opportunities to young people in Africa to secure their future through education and empowerment with its Dreamers College Fund Scholarship Programme has recently awarded scholarship awards to 15 deserving undergraduates in Nigerian Universities.

These funds will be spread across their years in the higher institution for their studies which amount to one million each for the 15 awardees.

The NGO made known that 15 youths scaled through the rigorous five screening stages following the entrance stage with 1870 applications and 420 completed applications, saying the Dreamers College Fund scholarship programme is not merely an award, as it is a symphony of dreams conducted on the grand stage of education, harmonising hope, brilliance, and the promise of a brighter tomorrow.

The Executive Director, Olu Efunwoye, commended the resilience and brilliance of the finalists.

He stated: “Embarking on a quest to redefine education, Dream Rite has been the vanguard of transformative initiatives and economic opportunities for the youth across the enchanting landscapes of Africa.

“The organisation’s kaleidoscopic approach, blending education, engagement, and empowerment, serves as a beacon, casting a resplendent glow on the future leaders of tomorrow.

“This year’s Dreamers College Fund scholarship program, now in its third consecutive year, has unfolded as a symphony of triumphs, echoing the beautiful testimonials of winners whose dreams found wings. One such testament:

“The Dreamers College Fund scholarship is a lighthouse guiding us toward quality education across the African continent, starting with the vibrant heart of Nigeria. Beyond financial support, it weaves mentorship programs, crafting a tapestry that prepares future generations for the intricacies of the real world.”