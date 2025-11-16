NGO Allays Fears Of HIV May Increase In Niger

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) under the auspices of Civil Society in Malaria Control, Immunization and Nutrition (ACOMIN) has allayed the fears that HIV may be on the increase in Niger State following the unavailability of test kits and preventive commodities.

Speaking when they paid an advocacy visit to the Community and Social Development Agency (CSDA) and a District Head from Mashegu Local Government Area, the State Coordinator, ACOMIN, Mr. Olasukanmi Kalejaiye, appealed to the Agency and traditional leaders to push for a budget line for Aids, Tuberculosis, and Malaria (ATM).

It should be noted that the prevalent rate in Niger State is 0.7% with 2,368 cases of HIV/AIDS cases and has increased to 29,756 cases in the 2025 report, according National Agency for the Control of Aids (NACA) as published by the Premium Times.

Kalejaiye disclosed that the advocacy visit is to get the support from District heads and other traditional rulers in the campaign for the budget line for Aids, Tuberculosis, and Malaria (ATM).

According to him, “we have some fears; we are afraid now that most health facilities do not have commodities and do not conduct HIV tests because the support has reduced.