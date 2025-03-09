NGML expands gas dominance with new supply agreement

Share

In this interview, the Managing Director, NNPC Gas Marketing Ltd, (NGML), Barr. Justin U. Ezeala, gives details of the recent landmark Gas Sale and Purchase Agreement (GSPA) between NGML and its Unincorporated Joint Venture (UJV) partner, NIPCO Gas Limited, with Ssonic Petroleum Limited for natural gas supply to Ssonic Petroleum Limited’s proposed Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) plant at Lekki Free Trade Zone, Lagos state. SSONIC was represented by its CEO, Ms. Ifeoma Douglas. The agreement was executed on Thursday, 6th March 2025. Industry observers are of the view that the deal will drive industrial growth as NGML expands its gas dominance

What’s the significance of this deal with SSONIC deal?

The signing of the 80mscf Gas Supply Agreement (GSPA) between NGML and Ssonic Petroleum Ltd is significant for so many reasons. First, it continues to amplify NGML as the leading gas marketer of choice.

How?

We are able to provide gas solutions across a broad spectrum of the gas value chain by maintaining a vast portfolio of gas suppliers and services. This leverage means that we will continue to dominate the gas market in Nigeria and exceed our customer expectations. Secondly, discerning investors in the large-scale gas projects like LNG have come to regard NGML as a trusted and reliable partner able to provide consistent and value for money solutions. You know, this deal is a Gas Sale and Purchase Agreement (GSPA) between NGML and Sonic Petroleum Limited. And it is for 20 years.

Is it renewable after 20 years?

Yes, it is Of what strategic value is this to NGML growth? The signing of the current agreement with Ssonic also showcases the quality of staff and level of expertise available to NGML. Together with our partner, NIPCO, we have commissioned a City Gate in Lekki Free Trade Zone and stand ready to reticulate gas throughout the Lekki FTZ.

Is this the first of its kind or there are others?

If you mean the first of this type of landmark deal, no, it is not at all. We’ve been involved in such strategic deals over the years. You will recall that the present Gas Supply Agreement with Ssonic Petroleum Ltd comes just a few months after a mile

