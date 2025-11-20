Ngige Mourns Ezea, Says He Was Worthy Progressive

Former Governor of Anambra State and former Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Nwabueze Ngige, has described the death of two-time gubernatorial candidate of the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) and serving Senator representing Enugu North, Sen. Okey Ezea, as a great loss not only to the South-East but to Nigeria as a whole.

According to Ngige, the late lawmaker was a true compatriot and a progressive of inestimable value whose visionary mind positively shaped national politics.

“We were together as foundation members of the then Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN). He contested the governorship election twice in his state, Enugu, and has always been with me,” he said.

“Sen. Okey Ezea, ‘Ideke’ as he was fondly called, was a politician whose death will greatly affect the voice of the South-East in the National Assembly.”

Ngige recalled that even after Ezea joined the Labour Party, he continued to consult him on legislative and national political matters.

“It is a personal loss to me because, even as a Labour Party Senator, he was still consulting me on legislative issues. Whenever contemporary national politics came up, he still reached out,” he added.

Ngige also narrated how Ezea reacted when he informed him early last year that he was taking a sabbatical from active politics until 2026.

“When I told him at the beginning of last year that I was on sabbatical from active politicking till 2026, he protested vehemently. A few months ago, he reminded me that 2026 was already around the corner,” he recounted.

He described Ezea as an integral part of the formative stages of both the ACN and the All Progressives Congress (APC), noting that he consistently demonstrated the true spirit of an Igbo man.

“The South-East, and indeed Nigeria, will continue to remember his immense contributions to our geopolitical zone,” Ngige said.