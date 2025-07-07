Ngige Mourns Ex-NASS Speaker Agunwa Anekwe

Immediate past Minister for Labour and Employment and former governor of Anambra state Sen Chris Ngige has described the former Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives Chief Agunwa Anekwe as a great Progressive.

Ngige in a tribute to late Agunwa Anekwe who just passed on after a prolonged illness noted that Anekwe was also the first Acting Chairman of the defunct Action Congress AC and was among those that stood firm in the face of administrative and political challenges in the country.

“November 17th 1993 late Agunwa was my friend, trusted political ally,who aligned himself with progressive politics since he joined partisan politics in 1991 through the defunct Social Democratic Party [SDP] emerging the Speaker of the House in a keenly contested Speakership race between the SDP and Opposition National Republican Convention (NRC).

“Agunwa steered the House with a lot of dexterity, wisdom and patience and situation that saw that House having more stability than it’s Senate counterpart before the Military led by General Sani Abacha struck on 17th November 1993, after the annulment of the Presidential election won by Aare MKO Abiola of the SDP.

“He lost his seat when all the Democratic structure were pulled down by Gen Abacha.He took the situation with equanimity but still joined us and the then former Anambra Governor HE Chukwemeka Ezeife in the fight for restoration of Democracy.”

Ngige further recalled that ; “At the inception of the 3rd Republic he joined us in the Vanguard of Dr Alex Ekwueme alliance that went to form the Eastern flank of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

“When I emerged Guber candidate of the party in 2003, Ide Agunwa was the Battalion Commander of the foot soldiers who worked in Anaocha and Njikoka Local Governments, showed palpable presence in the elections producing advantageous outcomes.

The former governor retrospected the roles played by late Agunwa Anekwe at the formative stage of the Action Congress AC saying, “We were allies again in the formation of Action Congress AC in 2006 and in my absence Overseas, after my removal by the Court he stepped in and stood in as the first interim Chairman of Action Congress Anambra Chapter,holding forte till I came back and we ran the Presidential and controversial 2007 Gubernatorial elections which was later nullified by the Supreme Court to enable Gov Peter Obi finish his for year term””Ide Anaocha accepted to be an interim State Chairman because of his penchant for progressive politics.

Even recently having been a Former Speaker House of Representatives, Ide stooped to be the APCE x- Officio for South East zoned to Anambra State in the Party’s 2022 National Convention order to give trusted,quality representation for the zone in the party’s National Executive Committee [NEC],despite his high status as a member of the National Caucus. His death has therefore created a very big void, difficult to fill because of the dearth of principled ,accountable and truthful persons in the murky ,dirty waters of Nigerian politics”

Ngige recalled the last days of Agunwa Anekwe when he in the company of Sen Isita Izunaso paid him a visit oblivious that his death was at hand .

“I remember with nostalgia my last visit to him with Senator Osita Izunaso(his Media Assisrant as Speaker] to see him in his Abuja home in late March when I heard he was sick and was billed for a major Surgery ,the camrade we shared that night and his happiness at seeing us after many months, lifted our spirit not knowing that Death the “Biggest Thief in the night ” was lurking around to steal our friend and brother Ide Anaocha!!”he said.