Ngige, Moghalu Didn’t Shun Anambra APC Stakeholders Meeting – Chairman 

The Anambra State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Barr. Emeka Ibe has denied reports that Sen Chris Ngige, Leader of the party in the state and Chief George Moghalu, immediate past Managing Director of National Inland Waterways shunned the stakeholders meeting on December 02, 2023.

Barr. Ibe who spoke with reporters in Awka, shortly after expressing his condolences to the family of a deceased Local Government APC Woman Leader, ahead of the official announcement by the family said, ‘Our party did not hold any statutory meeting last Saturday”. (December 02, 2023) insisting that the due did not shun the meeting.

However, he said, ‘Some members of APC, acting within their right got together for a reception for a serving and a past senator who have pitched camp with APC’.

Continuing, Barr. Ibe, the first substantive Anambra State Chapter Chairman, APC pointed out that those stakeholders who put that event together ought to have invited the leader of the party Senator Chris Ngige, Chief George Moghalu and a host of other stakeholders left out, if they meant well, even if they do not wish to invite party officials.

He was speaking against the backdrop of a report in the December 03, 2023 edition of The Nation Newspapers which claimed that Senator Ngige shunned an APC Stakeholders meeting, noting that ‘Ngige was duly invited to a wedding in Lagos attended by the Vice President Kassim Shettima, GCON, governors and scores of serving and past federal ministers and his schedule was known long before now’.

‘So those stakeholders, many of whom came to APC after Ngige and George Moghalu had erected the foundation of APC in Anambra State and the South East, ought to have informed him about such an event, but did not, even when guests and sponsorship came from outside Anambra State.

Advising the media, Barr. Ibe called for careful distinction between when APC is speaking or acting on one hand, from when those who have an ambition to positions in APC speak for themselves and their campaigns.

Said he ‘ We would not want to spend precious time answering to inquiries and rejoinders from the media and opposition over comments and actions of individuals with an ambition, which as a matter of party policy, do not speak for APC’.

Barr Ibe urged APC members in the state to patiently await the unfolding plans to knit the chapter together and avoid the pitfalls of yesteryears in its plans for future outings.

He said APC as a law-abiding party will not overheat the polity too early but would rather prepare for “a plethora of political assignments ahead”