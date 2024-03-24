Ngige, Moghalu Absent At APC S/East Colloquium

…As Former Minister Gives Reasons.

The duo of former governor, Minister for Labour and Employment, Sen Chris Ngige and former National Auditor of the All Progressives Congress APC Chief George Moghalu were conspicuously absent at the South East APC Colloquium held in Nnewi last Friday.

Though their pictures were on the billboard along with other top leaders of the party from the geopolitical zone they were not present at the function a situation that is currently unsettling the party in the area.

It was being alleged that the duo may have shunned the function following the fresh crisis in the APC Anambra state over the issues of New APC said to have been formed by the new entrants to the party and the allegations of the foundation members of the party that they are being discriminated against by the new members.

But when contacted Sen Chris Ngige explained that his absence was not intentional adding that he had just arrived in Abuja last Wednesday 21st March from a function in Anambra state but got the invitation on Thursday, March 22nd for the Colloquium for 23rd March being Friday.

Ngige further explained that he would contact the sponsor of the Colloquium Sen Ifeanyi Ubah to explain to him why he could not make it to the function adding that he already had other scheduled engagements before the invitation to the Colloquium.

Several calls were put across to the former National Auditor of the party Chief George Moghalu but it could not go through as at the time of the report and there were none of his aides that were handy to speak on his behalf.

Similarly, the Chairman of the APC in Anambra State Chief Basil Ejidike confirmed that all stakeholders of the party and top leaders were invited but could not say why the duo of Ngige and Moghalu could not honour the invitation.

However, the factional Chairman of APC in the state Bar Emeka Ibeh and his executive members were not at the function.

Factional Publicity Secretary of APC in Anambra Mr Okelo Madukife said that they were not aware of any Colloquium of the party adding that how can his Chairman be invited to a function he is supposed to be the host.

“Well I am not aware of any invitation and asking about my Chairman being invited, how can you invite him to a function that he is surprised to be the host? ”

“Anybody can claim to be holding any function or the order under any kind of umbrella and you cannot stop the person,” he said.