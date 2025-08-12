Ngige May Sue Ukachukwu Over Use Of Picture In Campaign Posters

…Says It Is Disrespectful

The former Governor of Anambra State,

The former Minister for Labour and Employment, Sen Chris Ngige, may place litigation charges against the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu and members of his campaign organisation for using his pictures in campaign posters without his permission.

Ngige, a former Governor of Anambra State, said that for Ukachukwu to use his pictures, he should have recourse to him and obtain his clearance before putting his pictures in any campaign posters and billboards.

According to Ngige, this is disrespectful and let down on his person for the Ukachukwu campaign organisation to use his pictures without his consent.

“This is disrespectful and a let down on my person for someone to put my picture in any campaign posters and billboards without recourse to me, and I have warned them, and next time they do that, I will sue them and claim damages ”

“This is indeed improper, and I will not take kindly to this act of disrespect on my personality “, he said.

Similarly, in a statement by his Special Assistant, Mr Huggy Obialo said,”Our attention has been drawn to the online poster in circulation with the photograph of our principal, His Excellency, Sen. Or. Chris Nwabueze Ngige, MD, OON, CON, Onwa-na-etiliora, featuring together with the Anambra State APC Governorship candidate, Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu and his deputy, Sen. Uche Ekwunife”

“We want to use this medium to inform the general public that neither the consent nor approval of our principal was sought and/or obtained, respectively, before the said publication was disseminated to the general public”

“We further wish to inform the general public, that H.E. Sen. (Dr) Chris Nwabueze Ngige, MD, OON, CON, a former Governor of Anambra State (2003-2006), former Senator who represented Anambra State Central Senatorial District in the 7th Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (2011 – 2015), and a two term Honorable Minister of Labour and Employment(2015 -2023), is on sabbatical from active partisan politics for now as he is taking his well-deserved rest after 25 years of active partisan politics and public service”

“We, therefore, advise the perpetrators to respect the wishes of our principal, who has indicated in many fora that he is out of partisan politics for now”, he added.