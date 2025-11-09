Ngige Congratulates Soludo On Well-Deserved Re-Election Victory

Former Anambra State Governor and immediate past Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, has congratulated Governor Charles Soludo on what he described as a well-deserved victory in the recently concluded Anambra gubernatorial election.

Ngige commended Soludo’s first term, noting his prudent fiscal management and ability to align Anambra’s development with available resources.

“I wish to congratulate Governor Charles Soludo over his well-deserved victory. His win is a sound testimony of good governance and prudent fiscal management of Anambra State’s resources,” Ngige said.

Reflecting on his own tenure as governor, Ngige drew parallels between his administration and Soludo’s, highlighting their shared focus on financial discipline without borrowing.

“Just like my administration, Soludo has achieved remarkable results without resorting to loans. He is paying off debts left by previous administrations while executing significant projects, both completed and ongoing,” he added.

Ngige also prayed that Governor Soludo would continue on the path of good governance and not deviate from it in his second term.

“It is my prayer that Governor Soludo continues on this right path and does not derail like some governors who falter in their second term. History is the ultimate judge, and if he remains committed, history will continue to treat him kindly, just as his people have re-elected him today,” he said.