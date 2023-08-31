Ngige Condole With Ex-Governor Duke Over Mother’s Death

The immediate past Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige has condoled with the former Governor of Cross Rivers State, Mr Donald Duke, over the transition of his mother, Mrs Genevieve Duke, at the age of 94.

The former Anambra State Governor also commiserated with the entire Duke family of Calabar over the loss of their matriarch.

In a statement released by his media office on Thursday, in Abuja, Ngige said he was pained and saddened to hear of her loss.

He described the demise of Mrs. Duke as a great loss to her family, relatives, friends, and the people of Calabar and Cross River State in general.

According to him, the deceased would be remembered for her good works, exemplified by the quality of training she gave to her children who have all distinguished themselves in their behaviour and chosen careers.

He said, “To my friend, Donald and the entire Duke family, I know that there are no words that can ease the pain of the loss of your beloved matriarch. However, you should find comfort in the fact that she lived an accomplished and fulfilled life.

“My heart goes out to you at this difficult time. I wish you peace, comfort, courage and love in this moment of sorrow. I send my sincerest condolences to you and rest assured of my solidarity and unwavering support.”