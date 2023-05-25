Ngige, ASUU In War Of Words Over 2022 National Strike

The Academic Staff Union of the University, Nnamdi Azikiwe Chapter (ASUU NAU) has described the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngig as dishonourable and unworthy of being a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The union was reacting to a statement issued by the Minister that ASUU members in three faculties of the institution namely: Basic Medical Sciences, Basic Clinical Sciences and Medicine did not partake in the 2022 ASUU national strike.

Comrade Stephen Ufoaroh and Peter Okoye in a press statement issued to journalists in Awka recall that the 2022 ASUU national strike lasted between February 14 and October 17, 2022, and all the academic staff members of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka participated fully in the strike.

They said that Ngige’s claim that lecturers in the aforementioned three faculties did not participate in the strike is totally false, misleading, dishonourable and unworthy of a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

According to them, Ngige has cajoled his colleagues in the medical field into the ignoble act of claiming that they were on duty during the pendency of the strike in an effort to split the ranks of the union.

Lecturers in these three faculties ought to realise that as intellectuals, they have a divine responsibility to defend the truth.

The absolute truth is that there was no teaching and no examination was conducted throughout the period of the struggle.

Dr Ngige’s incurable phobia of ASUU has eclipsed his sense of decency and has gone ahead to pay his colleagues and probably kinsmen the eight months’ arrears of salaries without any verifiable evidence of the work purportedly done during the period.

“They accused the minister of ‘divide and rule’ bespeaks the usual dis honourable Minister’s insensitivity to the plight of universities in a country where every institution and every household has become a municipality.

But on the contrary, some students who spoke with this reporter confirmed that the school didn’t join the strike.

According to them “We thank the management of the University because they are insensitive to incessant strike action.

But the union insisted that It is sad and most unfortunate that Dr Ngige and his collaborators have continued in their shameful full and ignoble acts against the growth of public Universities even at the twilight of their administration.