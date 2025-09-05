NGICE ‘25 Remains A Help Mate To Tinubu, Says Tuggar

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, has said the forthcoming Nigerian-German Investment and Cultural Expo in Berlin is more than just an expo.

According to him: “It represents a cultural showcase — it reflects the depth of Nigeria’s bilateral relations with Germany and supports the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda by opening doors for investment, trade, and cultural diplomacy”and therefore pledged the ministry’s backing.

The minister said this when a high level delegation of NGICE 2025, led by former IGP, Sir Mike Okiro, who is the chairman of the Organising Committee of the Expo, which is taking place in Berlin in October 2025, visited him in his office.

Tuggar said the NigerianGerman Investment and Cultural Expo initiative is a timely support mechanism for President Tinubu’s ongoing efforts to attract foreign investment and promote Nigeria’s cultural identity on the international stage.

“Germany and Nigeria have a long-standing relationship based on mutual respect and productive cooperation,” the minister said, recalling his time as Nigeria’s ambassador to Germany. “Anything involving Germany is close to me personally, and I welcome this initiative as part of the cultural and economic renaissance we’re witnessing under President Tinubu,” he said.

While clarifying that sectoral responsibilities would remain with the relevant ministries, particularly Culture and Tourism as well as Trade and Investment, Tuggar assured that the Foreign Affairs ministry is fully prepared to offer diplomatic support, especially in the area of visa facilitation for those travelling to participate in the Expo.