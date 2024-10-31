New Telegraph

NGF, TRCN Meet On Constitutional Roles For Monarchs, Food Security, State Police

The Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) has met with the Traditional Rulers Council of Nigeria (TRCN) to discuss a bill seeking to specify roles for the traditional rulers in the country.

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun and the Etsu Nupe, HRH Yahaya Abubakar, spoke jointly after the meeting chaired by the NGF Chairman and Governor of Kwara State, Abdurahman AbdulRazak.

Speaking on the outcome of the meeting, Abiodun said the meeting was convened at the instance of the governors.

He said the meeting resolved that the bill on the constitutional roles for inthe traditional rulers currently before the National Assembly be circulated round to allow inputs.

The Ogun State governor also disclosed that the meeting resolved that, “a joint committee of governors and our traditional rulers should be set up.

