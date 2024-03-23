NGF President, Kangiwa, Names Head Of Chovken Federation

Nigeria’s contributions to golf development and promotion at the international level got recognition as the President of Nigeria Polo Federation (NPF), Nura Sani Kangiwa, has been named the head of African Regional Group of the governing board of the International Chovken Federation (ICF). Kangiwa, who is also the Director General of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), appointment was made known at the recent General Assembly of the ICF in Azerbaijan. Kangiwa’s appointment is said to signifies a concerted effort to ensure equitable representation across continents, thereby fostering inclusivity and global collaboration within the Chovken community.

The trio of Anna Hall of Great Britain, Zubeyir Bekiroglu of Turkiye, and Moubdi Mohamed of Morocco were elected as vice-presidents, reflecting the federation’s commitment to fostering a diverse leadership cadre and ensure equitable representation across continents, fostering inclusivity and global collaboration within the Chovken community.

According to the Nigerian Polo Federation, Kangiwa assuming leadership of the African regional group, will bring to bear his wealth of expe- rience and unwavering commitment to advancing sports development on the continent The federation congratulated Kangiwa on his historic election and pledged its unwavering support as he embarks on this transformative journey.

“Together, we look forward to championing the cause of chovken, celebrating its rich heritage, and inspiring generations of athletes to reach for new heights on the global stage,” the statement declared. It was equally gathered that Kangiwa’s commitment and vision for chovken extends beyond mere competition.