NGF Pledges To Deepen Democratic Space

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has congratulated Nigerians on the celebration of Democracy Day, reaffirming its commitment to work with all stakeholders to strengthen democratic governance and promote inclusive prosperity.

In a statement commemorating the June 12 Democracy Day, NGF Chairman and Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, described the day as a turning point in the nation’s history.

“On behalf of my colleagues at the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), I congratulate all Nigerians on the commemoration of Democracy Day,” the statement read.

“June 12 is a watershed in our national history. We therefore join President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and other stakeholders to honour our heroes and heroines who played significant roles in the struggle for democratic rule.”

The Forum noted that the past 26 years of unbroken democracy have brought appreciable progress across various sectors, despite the challenges that persist.

“Our nation — like every other human community — has its challenges and aspirations. Together, we can leverage constructive dialogue and all other democratic mechanisms to engage one another for better outcomes,” the Forum stated.

Reaffirming their dedication to good governance, the governors pledged to collaborate with the Federal Government, civil society, and development partners to expand democratic participation and build a more peaceful, equitable nation.

“As leaders of our people, we commit ourselves to working with all stakeholders… to make our country more fertile for sustainable peace and inclusive prosperity. Happy Democracy Day!” the statement read.

