NGF Mourns Victims

Share

The Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) has expressed sorrow over the victims of the tragic tanker explosion at Dikko Junction along the AbujaKaduna Expressway in Niger State.

In a statement issued by its Chairman, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara, the forum described the explosion, which claimed over 80 lives and left many others injured, as a heart – breaking tragedy.

AbdulRazaq stated that the incident had cast a shadow of grief over the entire nation. He called for the urgent enforcement of safety measures, particularly concerning the transportation and handling of combustible materials across Nigeria.

AbdulRazaq said: “We extend our heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Niger State, as well as to the families who have suffered unimaginable loss in this tragedy.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with those injured, and we wish them a swift and complete recovery.”

Share

Please follow and like us: