NGF Mourns Victims Of Zamfara Road Explosion

Share

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has sent its heartfelt condolences to the people and government of Zamfara State on the unfortunate road explosion in which six persons reportedly died.

The Forum said the incident, which the police have blamed on the run-away local terrorist group, was a cowardly attempt to inflict collateral harm on the people.

“We condemn the development in its entirely, and wholeheartedly throw our weight behind the efforts of the Nigerian military to route out these violent, criminal elements from our land,” the Forum said in a statement.

“As the security agencies finish off these elements, we call for improved vigilance and prompt report of suspicious activities to the authorities.

This is necessary for the good of all,” it added. The Forum commiserated with Governor Dauda Lawal and families of the victims on the sad incident, and prayed to God to admit the victims to paradise.

Share

Please follow and like us: