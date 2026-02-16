NGF Mourns Victims Of Niger, Kwara Attacks

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has expressed grave concern over Saturday night’s terror attack across three communities of Tunga-Makeri, Konkoso and Pissa in Niger State, resulting in multiple deaths and abduction of innocent citizens.

The Forum commiserated with the people and government of Niger State over the sad incident in a statement issued on Monday by the Forum’s Chairman and Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

The NGF also condoled with the people and government of Kwara State on the recent terrorist attack in Woro, Kaiama LGA, in which dozens of innocent people were killed for rejecting a strange doctrine that is inconsistent with Islam.

“We send our sincerest condolences to all the families who lost dear ones in these unfortunate terrorist attacks, acknowledge and identify with the trauma and pains of the survivors, and pray for the safe returns of those still missing.

“We commend the security forces for their gallantry, successes, and immense sacrifice across various theatres.

However, we urge them to bring the heaviest weight of state power against the terrorists and their collaborators, and bring this mess to an immediate stop. We strongly believe in the capacity of our security forces to win this war against terrorism, banditry, and kidnapping.”