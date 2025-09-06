NGF Mourns Victims Of Niger Boat Accident

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has expressed sadness over the reports of a boat accident in Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State that reportedly claimed about 60 lives.

A statement issued by the NGF Chairman and Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq said: “The Forum expresses its deepest condolences to the people and government of Niger State, and commends the rescue operations immediately mounted by the administration of Governor Umar Bago.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families who lost relatives to the tragedy. We wish those who survived but are in critical conditions safe recovery,” the Forum says in a statement on Friday night.

“As we again mourn the victims of this accident, we restate our concern at the rising incidents of boat mishaps whose causes include overcrowding, old boats, or night travel.

“These incidents are avoidable if everyone plays by the rule and respects the sanctity of the human life.”

The Forum, however, called for strict adherence to the use of life jackets during water travel, especially that Federal and State Governments have repeatedly donated life jackets to save lives.