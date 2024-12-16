NGF Mourns Victims Of Benue Boat Accident

Share

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has commiserated with the people and government of Benue State on the death of 20 people in a boat accident that occured over the weekend in the Agatu Local Government Area.

The Forum, in a statement issued by its Chairman who doubles as the Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, also commended the emergency responders for rescuing 11 of the travellers alive.

“We send our commiserations to His Excellency Governor Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia and the people of the state on the sad incident. We beseech God Almighty to repose the souls of those who died in the incident,” the Forum says in a statement.

“Similarly, we again call on regulatory authorities to step up oversights and enforcements to prevent these recurring incidents, while urging citizens and boat operators to avoid night travels, overloads, and adhere to all safety protocols at all times in the larger interest of everyone.”

