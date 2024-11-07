NGF Mourns, Says He Was Great Patriot

Share

Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) yesterday joined President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the rest of the country to mourn the death of the Chief of Army Staff (CoAS), Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja.

General Lagbaja, who was appointed chief of army staff on June 19, 2023, by President Tinubu died on Tuesday in Lagos, aged 56.

“We send our profound condolences to Mr. President, the Nigerian military establishment and the family on the sad loss of this great patriot,” a statement by the NGF Chairman and Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, said yesterday.

“Our hearts are especially with the family and the Nigerian Army at this difficult moment. We are comforted by the unforgettable memories of his unblemished services to our country. Even in death, Lt.-Gen. Lagbaja stands honoured for his bravery and dedication to a greater, united Nigeria.

