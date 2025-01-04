NGF Mourns Ondo SSG, Tayo Oluwatuyi

Share

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has expressed shock and profound sadness over the death of the Secretary to the Ondo State Government (SSG), Mr Tayo Oluwatuyi.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that the SSG reportedly died from the injuries he had earlier sustained in an auto crash in mid-December 2024.

A statement issued by the NGF Chairman and Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, said: “The Forum sends its heartfelt condolences to His Excellency Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the family of the late SSG, and the people of Ondo State on the sad development.

“The Forum prays for the repose of the soul of Mr Oluwatuyi, beseeching God to grant the government and his family the strength to bear this heavy loss of the senior public officer.”

