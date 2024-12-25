NGF Mourns Mother Of Jigawa Gov, Namadi

Share

Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has said it received with heavy hearts the passing of the mother of Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi, Hajiya Maryam Namadi-Umar, in the early hours of Wednesday, December 25.

The Forum, in a statement by its Chairman and Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, sent its heartfelt condolences to His Excellency, his family, and the good people of Jigawa State on this sad development.

“We urge His Excellency and the people of the state to be consoled by the fine legacies of Hajiya Maryam, who was a great servant of God and lover of humanity,” according to a statement.

“We ask Allaah to ease the account of Mama, widen and illuminate her grave, admit her to Al-Jannah Firdaus, and uphold the family upon goodness.”

