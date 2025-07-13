NGF Mourns Ex-President, Buhari

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) on Sunday expressed deep sorrow over the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari, who died in London on Sunday, July 13, 2025.

In a statement issued by the Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, the NGF described the death of the former leader as a monumental loss to Nigeria and the African continent at large.

The Forum praised the late President for his enduring legacy of humility, strategic patience, and modest lifestyle, adding that his leadership and statesmanship will remain a benchmark for generations to come.

The NGF extended its heartfelt condolences to President Bola Tinubu on the loss of a close friend, compatriot, immediate predecessor, and fellow party man.

READ ALSO

The Forum also condoled with former First Lady, Her Excellency Mrs. Aishah Buhari, the entire Buhari family, and the government and people of Katsina State, particularly Governor Dikko Umar Radda, on the national loss.

“His death is a significant depletion in the rank of Africa’s all-time great men. Muhammadu Buhari was not just a former President or military leader; he was a national figure of moral courage, unwavering character, and an exceptional sense of duty.

“We pray Allaah, who gives and takes life, to ease the account of His servant, Muhammadu Buhari, widen and lighten his grave, grant him al-Jannah Firdaus, and bless his family and the nation with the strength and patience to bear this loss.”