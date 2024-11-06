NGF Mourns COAS, Lagbaja

Share

…Commiserates with President, military

Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has joined President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the rest of the country in mourning the death of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja.

Lt. General Lagbaja, who was appointed Chief of Army Staff on June 19, 2023, by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, died on Tuesday in Lagos at age 56.

“We send our profound condolences to Mr President, the Nigerian military establishment, and the family on the sad loss of this great patriot,” according to a statement by the NGF Chairman and Governor of Kwara State Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq.

“Our hearts are especially with the family and the Nigerian Army at this difficult moment. We are comforted by the unforgettable memories of his unblemished services to our country. Even in death, Lt. Gen. Lagbaja stands honoured for his bravery and dedication to a greater, united Nigeria.

“We ask Almighty God to forgive his shortcomings, admit him to Al-Jannah Firdaus, and give his family the strength to get through this tough phase of life.”

