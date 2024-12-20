NGF Mourns Children Killed In Oyo Funfair Stampede

Share

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has expressed sadness over the deaths of several children following an unfortunate stampede at a Christmas party in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The Forum, in a statement by its Chairman and Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, commiserated with the NGF Vice Chairman, Governor Seyi Makinde, the families of the victims, and the people of Oyo State.

“We join in this national mourning and our hearts are with everyone concerned especially as the festive season begins! We join Mr President to call for the immediate probe of the stampede to forestall the reoccurrence of such sad incidents in any part of the country,” according to a statement by the Forum on Friday morning.

“We pray that God gives solace to the bereaved families and rest the souls of the little children that we lost in the incident.”

