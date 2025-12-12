NGF Mourns Bayelsa Deputy Gov, Commiserates With Diri, Family

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has expressed shock and sadness following the news of the death of Bayelsa State Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Ewhrudjakpo died on Thursday, December 11, after he collapsed in his office and was rushed to a hospital in Yanagoa.

Reacting to his passing, the Forum, in a statement issued by its Chairman and Kwara State Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, extended its profound condolences to Governor Douye Diri, the people and government of Bayelsa, and the immediate family of the Deputy Governor on the unfortunate incident.

“We stand in solidarity with the Governor and the people of Bayelsa at this moment of grief, and we pray for God to give His Excellency and the family the strength to bear this immeasurable loss.”