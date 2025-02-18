Share

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) on Tuesday joined President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other political stakeholders in the country to mourn the passing of two revered elder statesmen, Pa Ayo Adebanjo and Chief Edwin Clark.

In a statement made available to newsmen, NGF Chairman and Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, described their deaths as a huge depletion in the ranks of outstanding voices who consistently spoke on issues of national importance.

“The Forum recalls that the duo played critical roles in the evolution of Nigeria’s democracy, constitutional development, and the discourse around the country’s federal system, particularly in areas such as resource control and the rights of ethnic minorities.

“The NGF sends its heartfelt condolences to the people and governments of the South-West and South-South regions, especially Ogun and Delta States, as well as to the families of the statesmen.

“The Forum prays for the peaceful repose of their souls, assuring that their legacies will endure for generations to come.

