NGF Hosts ‘Investopedia’, To Showcase Investment Opportunities In States

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) secretariat is set to host a foreign investors summit to highlight the investment potential of Nigeria’s sub-national government.

Tagged, ‘Investopedia’, the summit, according Director, Media & Strategic Communications at the NGF, Yunusa Tanko Abdullahi, is designed to spotlight investment opportunities across the country’s 36 states.

Abdullahi further explained that it is to bridge the gap between Nigeria’s untapped potential and global capital.

“Foreign investors, ambassadors, and due diligence experts from Afreximbank, MOFI, UNDP Cavista and the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) will participate, with the event culminating in the distribution of the Investopedia to development finance institutions (DFIs), embassies, and private capital desks, investment and business multisectoral business communities,” he said.

The summit will provide opportunities for state governors to showcase priority projects, while a ceremonial memorandum of understanding (MoU) signing will formalise partnerships, which will serve as a building block for the NGF Fund, Abdullahi further explained.

He added that a keynote address from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will provide sovereign backing, reinforcing the platform’s legitimacy.

The director who identified persistent low investor confidence and fragmented entry points, as challenges facing foreign investments in the country, is optimistic that the initiative would transform how subnational projects would attract funding and position “Nigeria as a coordinated and credible destination for high-impact investments.

“Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation, has long grappled with barriers to investment at the state level.

“Frequent government transitions create uncertainty, while poor project visibility and weak preparation deter potential backers.”

He regretted that, despite trillions in global pension funds, sovereign wealth, and development capital waiting to be deployed, the absence of a trusted

mechanism has left many viable projects on the shelf because “Nigeria lacks a trusted, coordinated vehicle to efficiently absorb and deploy this capital.”