NGF Grieves Over Deaths Of Kano Athletes

Share

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of several Kano State athletes who died in a road accident while returning from the recently concluded National Sports Festival in Ogun State.

In a condolence message, NGF Chairman and Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, commiserated with the bereaved families, the Kano State Government, and the entire Nigerian sports community.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the athletes, the state government, and the sports community in Kano State and Nigeria,” the statement read.

“We ask Allaah to repose the souls of the athletes and give succour to their families at this difficult moment,” he added.

The incident has cast a pall over what had been a celebratory national sporting event, with tributes pouring in for the young talents whose lives were cut short.

Share