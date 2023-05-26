NGF: From Tambuwal To Abdulrazaq

The evolution of Governors Forum in Nigeria started with the formation of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) in 1981 during the Second Republic, when the National Party of Nigeria (NPN) held sway. Governors on the platform of the opposition then formed a forum through which they intended to project and implement what they believe are “progressive ideals.” With the country’s return to democratic rule in 1999, the scope expanded with the formation of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), which has the governors of the country’s 36 states as members. The formation of the NGF was not only expedient but imperative for the states to assert themselves and to collectively influence the nature and course of policies at the national level. Given the state of the polity after years of military rule, there was a clear need for states to re-assert themselves and exercise the level of independence expected of them in a true federal system of government.

It was also necessary for them to regain their past glory of constituting a credible unit within the wider context of the federation, thereby removing the manifest distortion which militates against the realisation of true federalism. NGF’s establishment could be tied to two phases; the first being from 1999 to 2008 and the second being from 2009 till date. The first phase was characterized by very minimal activity by the Forum as well as a paltry meeting attendance by members and a weak secretariat. The secretariat then was merely involved in organising meetings and collecting annual dues, which was used for running of the secretariat. The second phase started in 2009, two years after the then governor of Kwara State, Bukola Saraki, became the chairman of the Forum. He spearheaded a major restructuring and re- defining of the NGF. His tenure ended in 2011, when he handed over to the then governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi. With the new structure, the office of Vice Chairman was created with Mr. Peter Obi, then governor of Anambra State, emerging as the pioneer vice chairman.

Amaechi upped the ante, but severally ran into trouble with the presidency, then under Dr. Goodluck Jonathan. The forum assumed so much powers under Amaechi that there was hardly any national issue that its view was not sought for. Though some analysts expressed discomfort then over what they described as “absolute powers of a group unknown to the nation’s constitution,” a few others argued that the NGF, apart from being registered under Part C of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 1990, deserved commendation over the unison with which it approached issues despite different sectional and political leanings of its members. But, politics being a game of interests masquerading as a contest of principle, the seeming unison within the NGF was broken by political manoeuvrings for the 2015 general election as well as the constitutional amendment then. Members of the Forum then were divided along sectional lines, unlike in the past, when they spoke with one voice.

Perhaps, what finally broke the cord of unity was the crisis over the forum’s 2013 election. Its aftermath was the split of the once powerful group into two factions. While Amaechi wanted a second term, some powers that be in the presidency then mobilized to stop him. Their fear was that with the then Rivers State governor as NGF chairman, then President Goodluck Jonathan’s second term bid would be threatened. The intrigues threw the entire nation into tension as the two camps in the contest Amaechi and some PDP governors made desperate attempts to ensure victory for their candidates. The then PDP National Chairman, Alhaji Bamanga Tukur, waded in, but Amaechi, who knew that it was a fight for his political life, stood his ground. After several attempts to stop him failed, the PDP national leadership floated the PDP Governors’ Forum and made Godswill Akpabio (then governor of Akwa Ibom State) chairman. The PDP was in control of 26 out of the 36 states then, but this machination still could not break Amaechi’s back as he went ahead to defeat the party’s anointed candidate, Jonah Jang (then governor of Plateau State).

The outcome of the election further polarized the Forum as Jang refused to accept defeat and formed a parallel NGF, with his colleagues, who voted for him. The crisis festered until May 2015, when members closed ranks and elected Governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara State as chairman. Yari was succeeded by Governor Kayode Fayemi (then governor of Ekiti State), who rekindled the hope of some political stakeholders, who before then, yearned for a rejuvenated NGF. Elected as deputy chairman of the Forum was Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal. To some political stakeholders, the hope then was that Fayemi’s reign will bring back the glory days of the NGF and this was predicated on the way he emerged. Fayemi emerged as a consensus choice. He was nominated by Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State and the nomination was seconded by his Delta State counterpart, Ifeanyi Okowa. Fayemi in his acceptance speech expressed his gratitude for the confidence reposed in him by his colleagues and pledged to build on the achievements of his predecessors and success stories of the forum.

He also promised that the forum under his leadership will represent the interest of Nigerians irrespective of their political affiliations. His words: “My colleague, Aminu Tambuwal and I are delighted at the choice made by our colleagues this evening by consensus, the confidence reposed in us and in accepting this onerous responsibility that has been handed over to us, we promise our colleagues that we will step into the big shoes that Governor Yari will be leaving behind and build on the success story of this forum right from Governor Abdulahi Adamu through Governor Victor Attah, Governor Lucky Igbinedion, Governor Bukola Saraki and Governor Rotimi Amaechi before Governor Yari who so selflessly served this forum in the last four years. “We will build on this commitment with strong partnership with the Federal Government as federating units and thrash out issues as amicably as possible in the overall interest of our country.

“This is something that all parties of different persuasions have done and as you can see, the leadership comprises myself from the majority party, the ruling party and Governor Aminu Tambuwal from the Peoples Democratic Party. What is most important is that this is unanimously chosen and we represent Nigeria regardless of our political persuasion. “What we are going to do will be in the overall interest of our country in ensuring that our states are continuously strengthened; our country derives the benefit of strong dedicated states to our citizens and our partnership with all arms of government – Federal Government, the legislature and the development partners working with us in the overall interest of Nigerians.” No doubt, the former Ekiti State governor walked his talk and this, perhaps, explained the ovation that greeted his exit in September 2022. He was succeeded by Tambuwal in interim capacity. The scheduled election to elect a successor, held on Tuesday, saw the emergence of Kwara State governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq as NGF’s new chairman.

He will replace Tambuwal whose tenure will elapse on May 29. According to a communiqué signed by Tambuwal at the end of the 7th emergency meeting of the Forum, said Abdulrazaq emerged through consensus, while Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, was chosen as vice chairman of the Forum. The communiqué read in part: “On the leadership of the Forum, the Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, emerged the new Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum through a consensus, and the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, is now the vice chairman. “Members committed to sustained collaboration among the states through enhanced peer review, learning at the sub-national level and deepening the relationship with the federal government and other institutions.” A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and a former presidential candidate, Mr. Gbenga Olawepo Hashim, who commended members of the NGF on their choice of Governor AbdulRazaq, said it confirms his sterling leadership qualities, which has propelled his performance as Kwara governor in the last four years.

He said: “For a long time, Governor Abdulrazaq has been known as one not only endowed with extraordinary leadership traits, but a Nigerian of repute whose sterling qualities, managerial skills and humility in the art of governance, stand him out among others. “I am proud to state that your humility and exemplary life of service have recommended you to your colleague governors who have found you worthy to be first amongst equals as Chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum.” Urging the governors to remain committed to their pledge to uphold the ideals and vision of the NGF as a most credible, authoritative, influential and effective inter-party platform for consensus building and peaceful resolution, and advancement of pan-Nigeria goals, Olawepo-Hashim enjoined them, irrespective of party affiliations, to support and rally round the new chairman in this task of building the nation.