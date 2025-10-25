NGF congratulates Tinubu on Nigeria’s exit from FATF Grey List

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and the people of Nigeria on the country’s removal from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Grey List.

“This milestone is a clear testament to Your Excellency’s visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to strengthening governance, transparency, and institutional integrity in our nation,” NGF Chairman Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State said in a letter to the President.

“It also underscores the impact of the reform agenda championed under the Renewed Hope Administration, anchored on fiscal prudence, anti-corruption, and the restoration of Nigeria’s global standing.”

The NGF said the exit from the grey list restores international confidence in the country’s financial system and strengthens the foundation for inclusive growth, responsible governance, and sustainable development across all tiers of government.

“Your Excellency, the NGF remains steadfast in its commitment to work with the Federal Government to consolidate these gains, ensure continued compliance with global benchmarks and build a resilient economy,” the statement added