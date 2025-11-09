NGF Congratulates Soludo On Re-Election

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has congratulated Governor Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo (CON) on his victory at the Saturday gubernatorial election in Anambra State.

In a statement issued on Sunday and signed by the Forum’s Chairman and Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, the NGF said the clear margin of victory underscored the Governor’s popularity and the impact of his programmes among the people of Anambra.

“We are confident that this deserving victory will enable His Excellency to consolidate on his great achievements across different sectors,” the statement read.

The Forum also congratulated the people of Anambra and other stakeholders on the peaceful and orderly conduct of the election, describing it as further proof that Nigerians have fully embraced democracy and the rule of law as their preferred system of governance.

It commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies for ensuring a credible and transparent electoral process.