NGF Congratulates Nigerians On Democracy Day

Share

Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has reiterated its commitment to working with every stakeholder to widen the democratic space and make Nigeria more fertile for inclusive prosperity.

In a statement commemorating the June 12 Democracy Day, Forum congratulated Nigerians on the journey so far. ”

On behalf of my colleagues at the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), I congratulate all Nigerians on the commemoration of Democracy Day,” according to the statement signed by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

“June 12 is a watershed in our national history. We therefore join President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and other stakeholders to honour our heroes and heroines who played significant roles in the struggle for democratic rule.

“The last 26 years of unbroken democracy have seen appreciable progress in different areas of our national life. Notwithstanding the progress, our nation — like every other human community — has its challenges and aspirations.

“Together, we can leverage constructive dialogue and all other democratic mechanisms to engage one another for better outcomes.

“As leaders of our people, we commit ourselves to working with all stakeholders, including the Federal Government, civic organizations, and other partners, to widen the democratic space and make our country more fertile for sustainable peace and inclusive prosperity. Happy Democracy Day!”

Share