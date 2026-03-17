NGF Condemns Maiduguri Suicide Bombings

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has described as shocking and despicable the multiple suicide bombings in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, on Monday night.

Condemning the attacks as evil and unacceptable, the Forum, in a statement by its Chairman, Governor Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State, said the incidents were a reckless waste of human lives, and tasked the security forces to degrade the capacity of the terrorists to carry out such attacks.

“Our condolences and sympathies are with the people and government of Borno State on this sad development. We stand in firm solidarity with them, and will continue to work with the Federal Government to totally defeat terrorists in any part of the country,” the Forum said.

“We condemn the Maiduguri cowardly attacks on civilians and government offices, and we reassure our security forces of our continued support for the operations to end this menace.”