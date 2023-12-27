NGF condemns attacks on communities

The Northern Governors Forum (NGF) yesterday condemned the Christmas Eve attacks on communities in Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas of Plateau State. The forum described the attacks as reprehensible and heinous. Chairman of the forum and Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, expressed the disgust on behalf of the 19 governors in the northern states of Nigeria.

He expressed the forum’s deepest condolences to the affected families and communities as well as the government and people of the state. “It is disheartening to hear of the loss of more than 100 lives and the destruction of property that occurred during these attacks, especially when the people were preparing to celebrate Christmas. “Such acts of violence are not only cowardly, but also run counter to the spirit of unity and coexistence that our region upholds. “We must all prioritise peace and harmonious living in our communities.

Now, more than ever, we must reaffirm our commitment to peaceful coexistence and solidarity regardless of our differences. “We must unite in our commitment to peace and security, and stand firm against all forms of violence and divisions, the chairman said in a statement issued in Gombe by his media aide, Mr Ismaila Uba-Misilli. Yahaya commended Governor Caleb Mutfwang for his leadership in handling the situation in the aftermath of the attacks. He assured Mutfwang that the Northern governors stand united in solidarity with him in the face of adversity and would work together to ensure lasting peace in the state. Yahaya also commended security agencies operating in the area and implored them to redouble their efforts in safeguarding the lives and property of the people through increased vigilance and swift actions.