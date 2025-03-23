NGF Commiserates With Katsina Gov Over Mother’s Death

Share

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has condoled with the Governor of Katsina State, Dikko Umaru Radda, on the passing of his mother, Hajiya Safara’u Umaru Barebari.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Forum paid tribute to Hajiya Safara’u’s life of service, devotion, and dignity, extending condolences to the people and government of Katsina State, as well as to her children and grandchildren.

“Our prayers and thoughts are with His Excellency, his family, and the people of the state at this difficult time.

“We also extend our condolences to Her Excellency, Hajiya Hauwa Radda, the wife of former President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, GCFR,” the statement read.

Signed by NGF Chairman, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, the statement further prayed for the deceased: “We ask Allaah to ease the account of Hajiya Safara’u, lighten and widen her grave, and admit her into Al-Jannah Firdaus. We also pray that Allaah grants strength and goodness to her family.”

