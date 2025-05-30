NGF Commiserate With Niger Govt Over Flood

Share

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) on Friday commiserated with the Niger State Government on the flood, which has claimed many lives in the Mokwa Local Government Area of the state.

According to a statement signed by the NGF chairman and the governor of Kwara State, AbdulRaman AbdulRazaq, the forum said that it was shocked by the magnitude of the flood, which has claimed many lives and property in the community.

The NGF commiserated with Governor Usman Bago, the government, and the people of the state for the loss of lives and property.

The statement reads, “The Nigeria Governors’ Forum stands in solidarity with the government and people of Niger State on the devastating flood that has wreaked huge havoc in Mokwa town of the state.

“We are shocked by the magnitude of the flooding, which has resulted in the loss of lives and properties in the community.

“We sincerely commiserate with the affected families and express our support to the state government at this difficult time.

“We also commend the interventions of the Niger State Government and its coordination with the emergency responders to support the victims of this disaster.

“This flood again reminds us of the stark realities of climate change and the accompanying effects on how we live. We commit ourselves as leaders of our people to continue to work with the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to not only help our people cope with this global challenge but also to strengthen mitigative actions and relief institutions.

“We pray God to console families who have lost loved ones and properties in the Mokwa incident, and we urge citizens to support the government’s efforts to mitigate the impacts of climate change and to cooperate with agencies working to assist those in urgent need at this time.”

It would be recalled that no fewer than 21 people had died and property worth millions of Naira had been damaged by the flood which ravaged Mokwa in the state.

