NGF, Chinese Firm Sign MoU For Renewable Energy Deployment

In a landmark move to bolster Nigeria’s energy sector, the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and Energy China, a leading Chinese firm renowned for renewable energy and gas production, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The agreement, formalized on Thursday, April 10, 2025, aims to deploy renewable energy infrastructure and establish a Nigeria-China Renewable Energy Research Centre to drive innovation, technology transfer, and capacity-building across the country.

The MoU is poised to enhance energy accessibility, particularly in off-grid communities, while promoting energy security, efficiency, and economic development at the sub-national level.

Representing the NGF Chairman, Gombe State Governor Alhaji Inuwa Yahaya hailed the partnership as a pivotal step toward strengthening Nigeria’s energy governance framework.

Yahaya, who also chairs the Northern Governors’ Forum, emphasized the transformative potential of the collaboration, especially following the enactment of the Electricity Act of 2023.

“The Electricity Act of 2023 has sparked a surge in innovations and reforms aimed at revitalizing Nigeria’s energy sector,” Yahaya noted.

“This MoU marks a critical milestone in our journey toward sustainable electricity access, with a focus on renewable energy solutions that can deliver affordable power to our communities.”

He underscored plans to shift toward decentralized energy systems, integrating renewable sources to address longstanding challenges in the sector.

Acknowledging the hurdles of inadequate infrastructure, financing, and regulatory frameworks, Yahaya called for robust public-private partnerships.

“By collaborating with private investors and international stakeholders like Energy China, we can unlock innovative financing models, enhance capacity building, and upgrade grid infrastructure to effectively accommodate renewable energy,” he said.

The Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Chief Uche Nnaji, described the MoU as a reflection of Nigeria’s commitment to clean energy expansion and sustainable development.

“This initiative aligns with our National Energy Masterplan and national development goals,” Nnaji stated.

“It will not only improve energy access in off-grid areas but also create jobs, attract investment, and support our climate commitments.”

He pledged his ministry’s dedication to ensuring the swift and transparent implementation of the agreement.

Dr. Song Liang, Chairman of the China Energy Commission, reaffirmed his organization’s commitment to the MoU’s full execution, promising a new phase of Nigeria-China cooperation.

“We will prioritize the energy sector and work closely with Nigeria to achieve tangible results,” Liang said, highlighting the potential for the partnership to accelerate energy access and innovation.

The Director General of the NGF, Dr. Abdullateef Shittu, echoed optimism about the collaboration, expressing hope that the relationship between Energy China and Nigeria’s Energy Commission would catalyze significant progress.

“The NGF will leverage its influence to support these efforts and ensure their success,” Shittu assured.

The Nigeria-China Renewable Energy Research Centre, a key component of the MoU, is expected to serve as a hub for technological advancement and skills development, positioning Nigeria as a leader in renewable energy adoption.

With this partnership, the country takes a bold step toward addressing its energy challenges while fostering sustainable economic growth.

