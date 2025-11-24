NGF Champions Gender Equality With Community Of Practice For Commissioners Of Women Affairs

In the 21st century era, the culture of inclusiveness is gaining limitless traction across human endeavours. Women’s gender is receiving renewed attention, with no barrier or restriction placed on their upward trajectories in the ladder. Women now share a table with menfolk. Their views and submissions are freely heard without hindrance.

One organisation that promotes and unflinchingly works the talk when it comes to gender inclusion development is the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF). The body of governors put this into action recently when it inaugurated the first Community of Practice for Commissioners of Women Affairs.

The event, attended by state leaders, development partners, and senior NGF officials, marked what many participants described as a major leap toward unified action that strengthens the rights, participation, and economic prospects of women and girls across the country.

The atmosphere at the NGF Secretariat was one of purpose and renewed momentum. The Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, opened the ceremony with remarks that placed the initiative at the centre of Nigeria’s push for inclusive growth.

Speaking with clarity and conviction, he welcomed the commissioners and acknowledged the partners who helped bring the platform to life. “I am truly pleased to officially open the inaugural Community of Practice for Commissioners of Women Affairs in Nigeria,” he said.

He extended his appreciation to the commissioners, development partners, and the NGF Gender Affairs Department, noting that their support created the groundwork for what he called a new era of coordinated gender-focused governance.

The governor stressed that the Forum’s commitment to gender equity is not symbolic but deeply connected to the country’s development priorities. He noted that women play a vital role in shaping household and community well-being.

“The NGF remains strongly committed to strengthening gender equity, inclusive governance, and the economic empowerment of women across all states.

We recognise that sustainable development is impossible when half of the population is left behind and that empowering women creates a multiplier effect that touches households, communities, and entire state economies.” He shifted his attention to why the Community of Practice is so essential, describing it as a framework built to encourage shared learning among states.

“The launch of this Community of Practice reflects our belief that collaboration, not isolation, is the gateway to real progress,” he said. “States are doing incredible work, but we know that exchanging lessons, aligning strategies, and building a unified voice will significantly accelerate impact.”

The governor ended his remarks by saluting the Commissioners for the critical work they do in shaping Nigeria’s gender and economic trajectory. “To all the commissioners present today: thank you for your leadership. Your work at the state level is critical to shaping Nigeria’s gender and economic trajectory.

The NGF stands fully behind you.” He then declared the Community of Practice officially open. On his part, the Director-General (DG) of the Forum, Dr. Abdulateef Shittu, explained that the platform represents a long-term institutional commitment.

“It is important to note that the Nigeria Governors’ Forum sees this Community of Practice not as a one-off convening, but as a long-term ecosystem, one that will support state-level institutional strengthening, enhance accountability structures, and ensure that women and girls have equitable access to opportunity.”

He also acknowledged development partners, particularly the Gates Foundation. “We appreciate the partnership of the Gates Foundation and all our development collaborators who have supported this vision,” he said.

