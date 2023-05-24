NGF Chairmanship: AbdulRazaq Pledges To Uphold Forum’s Ideals

…As Kwara Speaker felicitates Gov

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has pledged to uphold the ideals and vision of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), while also recognising and appreciating the eminent track record of the institution as a most credible, authoritative, influential, and effective inter-party platform for consensus building and peaceful resolution and advancement of pan-Nigeria goals, interests, and aspirations.

In a statement he personally signed, Governor AbdulRazaq said: “I want to thank Allah, exalted is He, for the historic event in which my brother Governors bestowed upon me the Chairmanship of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF). The significance and the huge responsibilities of this office are not lost on me.

He said: “I will ensure regular consultation with all members in order to arrive at a consensus on all issues for the advancement and promotion of national interest, peace, progress, and stability of the nation.

“As a body, we will also continue our tradition of maintaining a close and cordial relationship with His Excellency the President, the National Assembly, all Federal and State institutions, the business community, the civil society, media, and development partners.

“Finally, l wish to thank my dear colleagues for the confidence reposed in me as the new Chairman of NGF.”

Meanwhile, the Speaker, of Kwara State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Engr. Yakubu Danladi-Salihu has congratulated the Governor on his emergence as the new Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, describing it as a great achievement.

In a congratulatory message, the Speaker said: “The emergence of Mallam AbdulRazaq to lead his brother governors across the 36 states in the country is a testament to his leadership skills, competence, and experience as Governor of Kwara State.

“Hearty congratulations to Your Excellency Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on your emergence as the NGF Chairman, indeed this is a recognition of the trust and confidence that your colleagues have in you to lead and represent them at the national level.”

He expressed confidence that Governor AbdulRazaq would lead and work with his colleagues to address common challenges facing the 36 states and ensure that the interests of all Nigerians are well represented.

“On behalf of my colleagues at the Ninth Assembly, I wish Governor AbdulRazaq all the best as he takes on this new responsibility, and I have no doubt that he will bring his wealth of experience, leadership skills, and commitment to the service of the people to bear in this new role,” he added.