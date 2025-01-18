NGF Chairman Visits Niger, Commiserates With Gov Bago, Victims Of Tanker Explosion

Share

The Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq on Saturday visited the scene of the petrol tanker explosion in Niger State, describing the incident as devastating and sad.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the NGF Chairman expressed shock at the quantum of the casualties and the magnitude of the burns suffered by the survivours.

“The Forum is saddened by the petrol tanker explosion in Niger State, in which dozens of people have been killed or injured,” according to a statement of the Forum.

“The Forum extends its heartfelt condolences to His Excellency Governor Umar Bago, the families who have lost loved ones, and our other compatriots who got injured in the explosion.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families who lost their loved ones in the incident, and we wish those injured quick healing.

“Again, we call on our compatriots to act with extreme caution and absolute respect for life at all times, and especially in time of grave danger such as during petrol spill.

“The Forum prays for the repose of the souls of the dead victims,” he said.

Share

Please follow and like us: